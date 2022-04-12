Mahindra Lifespaces launches first Net Zero Energy Homes in Bengaluru, to invest Rs 500 crore

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, on April 12 announced the launch of the country’s first Net Zero Energy residential project Mahindra Eden in Bengaluru. It will be investing Rs 500 crore in the project, company officials said.

The amount of Rs 500 crore will include both land and construction cost, said Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited.

The company also announced that it will develop only net-zero housing projects from 2030 onwards, and the farm equipment-to-aerospace conglomerate will become carbon neutral by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement targets.

The design features of this residential development are together expected to save over 18 lakh kWh electricity annually, equivalent to powering over 800 homes. The remaining energy demand for the project will be met from renewable sources through both on-site solar and wind energy systems, and purchase of green energy from the grid.

“Global climate change is one of the most pressing issues and buildings alone are responsible for approximately 36 percent of the total energy consumption and close to 40 percent of carbon emissions. As a pioneer in sustainable development with a 100 percent certified-green portfolio, we were keen to take the next leap in sustainable design and development. Building net-zero homes is one of the cornerstones of a reduced carbon future, thereby an important solution to climate change and we are committed to playing a leading role in this energy transition of the real estate sector,” said Subramanian.

“Today, we take the pledge that we will only develop Net Zero buildings from the year 2030 onwards as part of our commitment to Mahindra Group’s 2040 carbon neutrality goals,” he added.

Mahindra Eden has been developed by adopting climate responsive design strategies and energy conservation measures that include optimal building orientation to maximise natural light and ventilation, optimum shading for windows and balcony, SRI paints on roof and exterior walls for high heat reflectivity, high-performance glass on windows and balcony to reduce heat ingress from the building envelope, and energy-efficient lighting and equipment.

The building will have contemporary Variable Voltage Variable Frequency (VVVF) elevators that use less energy during acceleration and deceleration, the company said.

Along with energy, water, and waste efficiency, the project is designed to be ‘Nature Positive’, preserving and nurturing over 100 species of plants, more than 25 species of birds and over 25 species of butterflies. Initiatives for naturalising and streamlining water bodies within the project will also be undertaken. The project has been designed with more than 85 percent open space.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers was set up in 1994 and its portfolio spans 28.2 million square feet of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities. It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming industrial park projects across four locations.