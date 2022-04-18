Mahindra Lifespaces acquires 11.5 acres land parcel in Pune

Real estate company Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on April 18 announced that it has purchased 11.5 acres of land in the rapidly developing micro market of Pimpri, Pune for developing a housing project which is expected to generate sales worth Rs 1,700 crore.

“The land is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 2 million square feet of saleable area and a Gross Development Value of around Rs 1,700 crore,” the company said in a statement.

“Pimpri is one of the thriving hubs of Pune with a growing demand for high-quality residential and commercial spaces. This latest land acquisition will be our fifth project in the micro-market. It comes on the heels of the acquisition of 3.26 acres that we concluded in March 2022 and signals our intent to deepen our presence in the locality,” said Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

This project is close to the existing residential projects of Mahindra Lifespaces – Mahindra Royale, Mahindra Antheia and Mahindra Centralis – all of which are fully sold.

Located on the Old Mumbai-Pune highway, the project site is close to established transport infrastructure for rail and road connectivity i.e., National Highways (Old Mumbai-Pune Highway and NH 60 - Pune-Dhule-Nasik), Railway Station (Kasarwadi and Pimpri), Bus Stop (Pimpri Chowk) and Metro Station (Sant Tukaram Nagar). Mahindra Lifespaces expects to launch the first phase of the project within the next twelve months.

Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. (‘Mahindra Lifespaces’) brings the Mahindra Group’s philosophy of ‘Rise’ to India’s real estate and infrastructure industry through thriving residential communities and enabling business ecosystems.

The company’s development footprint spans 28.2 million sq. ft. of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/ industrial clusters across four locations.