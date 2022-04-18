English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Mahindra Lifespaces acquires 11.5 acres land parcel in Pune

    A housing project will be developed on the land parcel which is expected to generate sales worth Rs 1700 crore

    Moneycontrol News
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Real estate company Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on April 18 announced that it has purchased 11.5 acres of land in the rapidly developing micro market of Pimpri, Pune for developing a housing project which is expected to generate sales worth Rs 1,700 crore.

    “The land is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 2 million square feet of saleable area and a Gross Development Value of around Rs 1,700 crore,” the company said in a statement.

    “Pimpri is one of the thriving hubs of Pune with a growing demand for high-quality residential and commercial spaces. This latest land acquisition will be our fifth project in the micro-market. It comes on the heels of the acquisition of 3.26 acres that we concluded in March 2022 and signals our intent to deepen our presence in the locality,” said Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

    This project is close to the existing residential projects of Mahindra Lifespaces – Mahindra Royale, Mahindra Antheia and Mahindra Centralis – all of which are fully sold.

    Located on the Old Mumbai-Pune highway, the project site is close to established transport infrastructure for rail and road connectivity i.e., National Highways (Old Mumbai-Pune Highway and NH 60 - Pune-Dhule-Nasik), Railway Station (Kasarwadi and Pimpri), Bus Stop (Pimpri Chowk) and Metro Station (Sant Tukaram Nagar). Mahindra Lifespaces expects to launch the first phase of the project within the next twelve months.

    Close

    Related stories

    Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. (‘Mahindra Lifespaces’) brings the Mahindra Group’s philosophy of ‘Rise’ to India’s real estate and infrastructure industry through thriving residential communities and enabling business ecosystems.

    The company’s development footprint spans 28.2 million sq. ft. of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/ industrial clusters across four locations.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Housing #Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd #pune #Real Estate
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 06:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.