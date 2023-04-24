 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Lifespace gets society redevelopment project in Mumbai; revenue potential Rs 850 crore

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

The society is based in Malad West, one of the most prominent residential and commercial localities situated in western part of Mumbai.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers on April 24 announced it has received a project for the redevelopment of a residential society in suburban Mumbai, that may generate a revenue of Rs 850 crore for the company.

The society is based in Malad West, one of the most prominent residential and commercial localities situated in the western part of Mumbai.

"The project will offer Mahindra Lifespace a revenue potential of around Rs 850 crore," the Mahindra Group arm said in a press release.

