MahaRERA to issue notices to 18,000 real estate projects for failing to upload info

Mehul R Thakkar
Jan 11, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Notices are being issued to old as well as new projects by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority. These projects claim to be RERA RERA registered but have to share information about their finances, work and certificates to be RERA compliant, say officials

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority will issue notices to more than over 18,000 real estate projects in Maharashtra, asking developers the reasons for failing to upload details like financial disclosures, CA certificates and architect certifications on its website, MahaRERA officials have told Moneycontrol.

Notices were already issued to 2,100 projects, officials said, adding those were issued to have all the works RERA complied.

"We see in advertisements where developers claim we are RERA registered, but it does not stop there. If you are RERA registered, you need to do RERA compliance too. This compliance entails uploading financial accounts, CA certificates, project work status etc, from time to time on the website of MahaRERA," one of the officials said on condition of anonymity.

2,100 notices issued till now:

According to MahaRERA officials, it is giving 30 days to developers for replying to the notice and uploading information in the public domain. Failing this, penal action could be taken, they said. The priority was to first issue notices to everyone.