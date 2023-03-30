MahaRERA issues show-cause notice to 261 slow moving projects comprising 26,178 flats

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) said on March 30 that it had issued show-cause notices to 261 projects where less than 40 percent of work has been done, whereas the possession of the apartments is expected by December 2023.

About 26,178 flats have been booked in these projects, in which construction is ongoing. The cost of these projects ranges between Rs 25-500 crore.

MahaRERA said they have issued the show-cause notices to understand how the developers are going to complete these projects on time. The notices have been sent to the registered email addresses of the developers.

Where are these projects?

Mehul R Thakkar