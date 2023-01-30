MahaRERA issues notices to 19,000 real estate projects in 20 days over non-compliance

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) in the last 20 days has issued notices to 19,539 real estate projects in the state over non-compliance relating to failure from uploading details like financial disclosures, CA certificates and architect certifications on its website, MahaRERA officials told Moneycontrol on January 30.

According to MahaRERA, out of the total notices they have got reply from 167 projects, which are being scrutinised. All the developers of these projects have been given 30 days to reply to the MahaRERA for the mandatory disclosure.

Also read: MahaRERA to issue notices to 18,000 real estate projects for failing to upload info

Why is it mandatory?

After registering any real estate project in MahaRERA, as per Section 11 of the RERA Act, the project developer is required to update the information given at the time of registration on the MahaRERA website every three months. Based on these updates, homebuyers and potential homebuyers are kept informed about the project status and finances of the projects.