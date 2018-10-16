App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

MahaRera asks realtors to display building plans at project sites

At present, it is mandatory for developers to submit the sanctioned plans on the MahaRera website so that anyone can check the details of the project.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After the Supreme Court earlier this month made it mandatory for real estate firms to display approved building plans on project sites, MahaRera on October 15 issued a circular in this regard and has warned of strict action if developers fail to abide by it.

In its circular, MahaRera said that all the promoters should ensure that sanctioned plan, layout plan along with the specifications approved by the competent authority should be prominently displayed at the respective site.

"Failure on the part of the promoters to comply with the provisions of the RERA Act and the rules and regulations made thereunder, shall be viewed seriously and action will be take," it said in the circular.

At present, it is mandatory for developers to submit the sanctioned plans on the MahaRera website so that anyone can check the details of the project.

"As demanded by us, MahaRera has instructed developers to display approved building plans on the site as per SC order. Such display will prevent deception of home buyers and false /misleading promises by unscrupulous builders," Mumbai Grahak Panchayat chairman Shirish Deshpande said.
