 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

MahaRERA allows developers to apply for extension of construction period without majority homebuyer consent

Mehul R Thakkar
Dec 28, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST

Maharashtra has more than 4,500 lapsed, or delayed, residential projects, and the order issued by MahaRERA allows developers to apply for an extension of registration without homebuyers’ consent.

Representational image.

To ensure that delayed real estate projects are completed, the Maharashtra Real Estate Authority (MahaRERA) has allowed developers to apply for extension of property registration without the need for consent of 51 percent of homebuyers.

Developers will be required to state the reason why registration should be extended without such consent. MahaRERA also asked developers to declare their interest in multiple real estate projects during registration, a step that would help homebuyers to take an informed decision.

Also read: MahaRERA to have dedicated vertical for 4,500 stalled real estate projects in Maharashtra

MahaRERA, in its order dated December 27, 2022, said developers do not get consent homebuyers’ consent often despite being willing to complete an unfinished project.

The order states: "It has been noted with concern by the Authority that in matters regarding extension of project registration under Section 7 (3) of the Act when promoters are seeking consents from the concerned association of allottees consisting of a majority of allottees who have booked their plot or apartment or building in the real estate Project, the consents are not being provided for the following reasons (not exhaustive)."

Also read: MC Exclusive: 38% of delayed real estate projects in Maharashtra launched after MahaRERA’s creation: data Reasons for not getting consent

The three reasons mentioned in the order include homebuyers’ concern that their complaint to the Authority would be dismissed, that relief would not be forthcoming if the consent is given and lack of confidence that the developer would complete the project.

When homebuyers do not consent to the renewal of registration, it stops the developer from executing a project. This, the order said, is not in favour of  homebuyers.

Mehul R Thakkar
Special Correspondent|Moneycontrol