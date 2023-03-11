 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra regulator uses data, red flags to end real estate woes

E Jayashree Kurup
Mar 11, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Maharashtra RERA chairman Ajoy Mehta explains how acting on data can help address problems of the past and make real estate development in the state predictable and consumer-friendly

There may be hope yet for property buyers across Maharashtra who are battling stalled or delayed projects in which they have invested. The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) is determined to address the legacy problem of such real estate projects in the state.

It has appealed to developer associations to help complete over 624 stalled projects. What is heartening is the regulator’s scientific method of identifying problems, diving deep into potential collective solutions, and its aim to help become a facilitator in the process.

MahaRERA collated the data available from quarterly progress reports (QPRs) filed by promoters of registered projects. On the basis of consumer complaints, it was able to red-flag projects that were behind schedule. Site inspections were then carried out to help nudge projects along.

Since the clean-up effort is based on regular inflow of data, notices have been sent to promoters who have not filed QPRs regularly.