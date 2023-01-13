 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Maharashtra Real Estate Tribunal sets aside MahaRERA order mandating portals to register as real estate agents

Mehul R Thakkar
Jan 13, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

Real estate websites had challenged the order in MREAT, saying they do not participate in any prospective or actual transactions in any manner and are merely involved in advertising the properties.

In July 2018, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) filed a complaint with MahaRERA alleging that various portals were advertising real estate projects to facilitate sale/purchase transactions of dwelling units. (Representative image)

In a ruling that spells relief for websites helping users to buy and sell property, the Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (MREAT) has set aside an order by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) mandating them to register with it as real estate agents.

Real estate websites had challenged the order in MREAT, saying they do not participate in any prospective or actual transactions in any manner and are merely involved in advertising the properties.

The portals also raised the point of delay of six months in delivering the order after arguments in MahaRERA.

The MREAT has asked MahaRERA to hear all the concerned parties on the matter and pass a fresh order. This after the property websites contended that the hearing for the order was closed in February 2019, but the order was passed after a six-month delay in October 2019. This, the portals, said was not sustainable in settled law.

Where did it all start?

In July 2018, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) filed a complaint with MahaRERA alleging that various portals were advertising real estate projects to facilitate sale/purchase transactions of dwelling units.