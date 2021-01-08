Maharashtra real estate premium cut: Ball is now in developers’ court

At a private event in September 2020, I engaged in a healthy sparring match with former top official of BMC, the powerful municipal body than manages the affairs of Mumbai, India’s financial capital. His contention was simple: ‘I was biased in favour of builders by constantly blaming government levies and taxes for unaffordable home prices in Mumbai. The problem was not that – it was developer greed and incompetence.’

Now I am rarely accused of being biased towards developers but given the seniority of the man I took it on the chin. My premise to him was equally simple: ‘Developer greed and incompetence certainly existed but had been far overtaken by the extraction of the government from the real estate sector.’

By the end of the conversation, neither of us could convince the other. Events will soon determine who was right as the Maharashtra government on January 6, 2021 decided to slash FSI premiums by 50 percent for the real estate sector. There is no thumb rule on determining the broad premium expense for a developer given the numerous variables involved. But it is not uncommon for premium cost to be anywhere at 15-25 percent of a project cost. In return for this stimulus by the government, the developer has to bear the stamp duty on behalf of the home buyer.

STATE GOVT GIVES A NECESSARY PUSH

The economics in Mumbai real estate for most developers have not made sense for a long time now. Unplanned inventory backed by reckless lending allowed the party to live on.

While it was started slowing from 2016, it completely stopped in 2020. It is to the credit of the Maharashtra government that it has acted in providing a stimulus—first through the stamp duty cut for the home buyer and now through the FSI premium cut for the developer.

There is not enough clarity and several unanswered questions yet on the contours of FSI premium cut and I am wary on passing judgement without the fine print – but below are a few broad inferences that are likely:

Ongoing projects and new projects: It’s no secret that many ongoing projects are almost unviable at current home prices. As this premium cut is valid for even current projects, it will help support sale and completion of the projects.

Most developers avail of the installment facility provided by the municipal body in paying premiums. While the earlier installments would have already been paid at the old (higher) FSI premium cost, the subsequent payments will attract a lower cost. Some ongoing projects may not even opt for it if it is at an advanced stage of completion and the cost-benefit is not worth it. For new and upcoming projects however – they will be operating at a cost advantage to projects launched in 2018/19/20.

Supply: The validity of this stimulus is until December 31st, 2021. It is likely that there will be a spike in supply in this period as developers scramble to meet the cut-off deadline. Inventory planned for later years by financially strong players will try to get squeezed in the year of 2021 only. It is my hope that developers do not get overly exuberant and jump into projects recklessly in a rush to avail of this premium cut benefit.

Competition: Larger and credible players have gained disproportionately in recent years on account of superior regulatory oversight as well as customer preference. That will continue. Several mid-level credible players that have opted to be conservative in recent years due to poor financial feasibility should and will make the best of this opportunity by launching projects at this new cost-structure.

Prices: In order to provide the benefit to developers, the government has mandated that builders will have to pay the stamp duty on behalf of the customer. Frankly – this move can so easily be bypassed that I don’t think it is meaningful. Having said that – competition and economics will ensure that prices are lowered by the developers who want to drive sales velocity. My view is that we could see a 5-7% price drop – although it may get neutralized to an extent as stamp duty levels get revised to higher levels.

Resale vs Primary sales: The quantum of resale demand has traditionally been dominant in real estate. Previously almost 2/3rd of sales has been from the resale market. In recent months as developers slashed prices and offered good payment plans – the proportion has tilted towards the primary market. That trend will continue further after this FSI premium cut as developers gain further room to attract demand by reducing prices.

NOW IT IS UP TO THE DEVELOPERS

The FSI premium cut is a move that has been overdue for long. It is good for the real estate industry. The industry should now also make it good for the home buyer. Developers should not revert back to the mindset of treating the business as a zero-sum game where for them to gain, the customer has to lose. If the pessimism of the former top BMC official proves to be right - Mumbai real estate will be facing a crisis not too far from today.