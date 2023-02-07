 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Maharashtra readies homes for Raigad village hit by landslide in 2021

Mehul R Thakkar
Feb 07, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

MHADA, the state housing development authority, plans to construct 231 houses spread across 17 acres at a cost of Rs 77 crore for Taliye village landslide victims. The homes will be given free of cost.

File photo of the under construction homes in Taliye village of Raigad district. (Photo credits: Mehul R Thakkar)

As the Uttarakhand government readies for the settlement of people hit by land subsidence in Joshimath, a similar rehabilitation is underway in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plans to construct 231 earthquake-resistant independent houses for victims of a July 2021 landslide in the state that killed over 80 people.

Also read: Joshimath sinking: A look at why the town is on the brink of disaster

The houses, with a configuration of 2 BHK and measuring around 600 square feet, are being constructed in Taliye village in Mahad taluka in Raigad district.