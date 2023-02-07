Maharashtra readies homes for Raigad village hit by landslide in 2021

As the Uttarakhand government readies for the settlement of people hit by land subsidence in Joshimath, a similar rehabilitation is underway in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plans to construct 231 earthquake-resistant independent houses for victims of a July 2021 landslide in the state that killed over 80 people.

The houses, with a configuration of 2 BHK and measuring around 600 square feet, are being constructed in Taliye village in Mahad taluka in Raigad district.

Floor plan of the 2 BHK house measuring 600 sqft.

In July 2021, houses in Taliye, which is situated on a hill were heavily impacted after boulders crashed down on villagers killing more than 80 people. The incident was owing to heavy rainfall due to which the village was completely disconnected for 15 days from the rest of the country. The rescue operations could only start 24 hours after the operations.

The homes

The project cost for building these houses is Rs 77 crore and the construction cost of each house is Rs 20 lakh. The cost of homes, which are being constructed on a 17-acre land parcel, will be borne by MHADA.

File photo of the 17 acre land parcel on which the 231 independent houses are being constructed.

"We are working on priority to give possession of 66 houses by April 2023, and possession for the remaining houses will be given in phases. The houses are being constructed away from the hills as a precaution, and are being built after getting consultation from IIT-Bombay, said MHADA's Executive Engineer DheerajKumar Jain.

Each home is being constructed on a plot of 3,000 sqft and will be provided with a water tank, facility for generating solar power etc. The basic civic amenities like roads, street lights, drainage and sewage system will be made available by the local authorities.

File photo of the under construction homes in Taliye village of Raigad district. (Photo credits: Mehul R Thakkar)

"The homes will be given free of cost to the villagers. They have been accommodated in temporary shelters for now but will be shifted in phases. In total, we have built more than 260 such houses," Jain said.

The homes are being constructed with pre-casted panels and will have a defect liability period of five years. The homes are located on hills with no habitation nearby. However, the village is strategically located -- around 1 hour from Mahabaleshwar and over two hours drive from Alibaug-- both have a heavy inflow of tourists.

File photo of the house.

