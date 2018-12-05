Maharashtra needs stringent fire NOC norms, says state industries minister Subhash Desai

Concerned over the rising number of fire incidents in Maharashtra, state industries minister Subhash Desai on December 4 pitched for making the process stringent for obtaining fire no-objection certificates (NOCs).

Admitting that the government did relax a few norms while reducing the number of approvals needed to be taken by industries under the ease of doing business, Desai said that certain safety norms were also relaxed during the process.

"We reduced the number of approvals required from 75 to 25 while trying to bring in ease of doing businesses. However, after these incidents, we feel we shouldn't give any relaxation if they don't exercise their duties with the sense of responsibilities," he said while speaking at an event organised by the Power Cable Alliance.

"We are reviewing on whether to give any relaxation connected with safety of people and property," he added.

Desai was referring to the recent incidents of fire at Mahalaxmi and Roha industrial unit.

"In Roha incident, the explosion and fire that led to a loss of huge property was mainly because there was no proper earthing to the equipment and also lacked the quality of infrastructure. Also, there were no proper escape routes," he added.

The minister further said that if both, the private and public sector act efficiently on the rules and regulations related to fire safety, then the government can consider giving them relaxations.

"We request the industry representatives and the public sector to offer their suggestions and recommendations regarding implementation of fire safety rules to ensure better control. We are also contemplating to hold a safety conference soon to enrich the deliberations," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event earlier Milind Deshmukh, president of the National Association of Fire Officers, said that nearly 25,000 lives are lost in fire incidents in the country every year and 90 per cent of those are due to short-circuits.

"This means we are losing 63 lives every day and of them 42 are women and children which is an alarming number," he said, pointing out that there were no enough safety standards nor incentives are given for quality products.

Deshmukh said that country has deficiency of 80 per cent of fire safety equipment, manpower and buildings.

Shreegopal Kabra, managing director, RR Cable, said the real estate rates were ranging from Rs 3,000 per sq ft to Rs 1 lakh per sq ft in the state against which the actual expenditure incurred on electrical infrastructure was Rs 100 to Rs 180 per sq ft.

"But despite that no attention is being paid to ensure quality electrical fittings," he added.

Vijay Karia, managing director, Ravin group, said as under the new RERA regulations, builders were penalise for not giving flats within the given period, on the same lines, the provision of penalisation should be made for faulty or substandard electrical fittings as people were losing lives and properties due to that.