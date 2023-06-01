Maharashtra junks 15-year cap on women selling property to “non-female” buyers

Along with the relaxation of the rule, women will continue to keep the 1 percent concession on stamp duty offered to them in March 2021.

The Maharashtra government has scrapped a two-year-old rule barring women from selling property for 15 years to “non-female” buyers.

The decision spells relief for women, who hadn’t been permitted to sell property for up to 15 years to men had they availed of a 1 percent stamp duty waiver while purchasing a house in the state.

Along with the relaxation of the rule, women will continue to keep the 1 percent concession on stamp duty offered to them in March 2021.

On International Women's Day (March 8) in 2021, the Maharashtra government had announced the concession.

In a notification issued on May 26, the Maharashtra government stated: "The government being satisfied that it is necessary to do so in the public interest, considers it expedient to amend the order to delete the condition number (2) to restrict the sale of such type of residential unit to any subsequent Male Purchaser/s within the period of 15 years from the date of purchase of such type of residential unit."

A state government official said: "There was no sense to keep the condition of barring women property owners from not selling it to non-female property owners for 15 years. The case was such that to save 1 percent of the total agreement value, property purchasers were not opting for the waiver. Hence, the intention of the announcement to empower women property purchasers was not being met.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai city and its suburbs reported a 3 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) and 9 percent Month-on-Month drop in property registrations in May 2023. The data is as of 12 noon on May 31.

The Maharashtra government collected Rs 811 crore of revenue from registrations of property, according to data shared by the state’s Office of Registrations and Stamps (IGR).

According to the data, property in the Rs 1 crore bracket had a 48 percent share in the property registrations followed by 37 percent in the Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.5 crore range.