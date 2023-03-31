 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra govt to maintain status quo on ready reckoner rates for FY24

Mehul R Thakkar
Mar 31, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Move to benefit homebuyers in the affordable and mid segments, say developers.

Real estate developers have welcomed the Maharashtra government’s move to not increase the RR rate.

The Maharashtra government on March 31 decided not to increase the ready reckoner (RR) rates in the state for fiscal 2023-24. In 2022-23, the government had increased the RR rates by an average of 8.80 percent.

The government’s decision not to change the RR rates will help homebuyers in the affordable segment, said real estate developers.

In 2022-23, except Mumbai, the ready reckoner rates of all municipal corporations were increased by 8.8 percent from April 1, 2022. Before 2022-23, the last increase was before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, when rates were raised by 5.86 percent in 2017-2018. The rates were stable for two years and increased by 1.74 percent in 2020-2021.

This comes in the backdrop of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 6 where an announcement of an increase in the repo rate is expected. The increase in repo rate directly impacts home loan rates.