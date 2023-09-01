Maharashtra government mandates self-redevelopment approval in Mumbai within 3 months of application

In Mumbai, there are more than 13,000 old or dilapidated buildings which require redevelopment.

In order to ease the self-redevelopment of old buildings in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has set the ball rolling by instructing authorities to approve proposals for self-redevelopment within three months.

The direction was given by the Maharashtra Housing Department by way of a government resolution (GR) dated August 29, 2023.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced single-window clearance for self-redevelopment of old buildings in Mumbai and other parts of the state. "Now, the officers of these nodal agencies with single-window clearance should ensure proposals for self-redevelopment are addressed and cleared within three months from the date of proposal," the GR stated.

Further, the Maharashtra government has appointed district cooperative banks as the nodal agency for financing these projects. In Mumbai, the Mumbai District Co-operative Bank has been appointed for the same.

Self-redevelopment policy

The Maharashtra government had in 2019 announced several incentives for cooperative housing societies that wanted to opt for self-redevelopment. This included an exemption on the minimum requirement of a nine-metre road for fire approval, a Goods and Services Tax (GST) rebate, and partial relief in premiums paid for real estate projects.

However, after the policy was approved in 2019, Covid struck in March 2020, with the lockdown stalling projects. In Mumbai, there are more than 13,000 old or dilapidated buildings that require redevelopment but are stuck for different reasons such as disputes with developers, landlords, financial unviability, etc.

Stamp duty waiver

In July 2023, the Maharashtra government also announced that registered co-operative housing societies that opt for self-redevelopment will have to pay only Rs 1,000 as stamp duty for allotment of apartments in the newly constructed building to existing flat owners.

The stamp duty is currently prevalent in Maharashtra varies between 5 and 7 percent of the total agreement value, depending on the city and district. Developers had welcomed the move saying it would encourage more old buildings to opt for self-redevelopment as less finance will be required.

Residents welcome the move

Residents of old buildings in Mumbai have welcomed the move to promote self-redevelopment.

"Our building was constructed in the 1980s and requires redevelopment. We are working with several developers, but the deal is not closing due to disagreement on the extra area being offered to existing homeowners. With supportive self-redevelopment policies being announced, our housing society will have a fresh incentive to close the same," said Ankit Arora, a resident of an old building in Borivli, in north Mumbai.