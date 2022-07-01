Maharashtra government cancels allotment of Bandra plot to Sunil Gavaskar Foundation

The Maharashtra government has cancelled the allotment of a 2,000 sq m plot in the Bandra area of Mumbai to Sunil Gavaskar's Cricket Foundation for developing an indoor and outdoor multi-facility sports centre. The plot was allotted 34 years ago.

Why is the allotment cancelled?

The Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation was allotted the plot on lease in 1988. However, the cricketer expressed his willingness to give back the land two months ago.

Basis on this, the Maharashtra government's housing department has issued a government resolution (GR) dated June 23, 2022, cancelling the allotment of the plot. The government has also asked the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to calculate the outstanding amount payable by the Foundation.

MHADA to calculate pending dues

Following the cancellation of allotment, MHADA officials said they are scrutinising the outstanding lease rent, other taxes, and penalty, if any.

In this context, the GR issued by the Maharashtra government reads: “The allotment of this plot is being cancelled. However, MHADA has to take further action in this regard and submit information regarding this to the state government. Further, a process has to be initiated to collect any pending dues of MHADA or any other agencies."

The plot is located in Bandra (West). The plot is in close proximity to Lilavati Hospital and the Western Express Highway. The price of private plots in Bandra (West) ranges between Rs 50,000- Rs100,000 per sq ft, depending on the location and area.

The ownership of the plot lies with MHADA and any plot leased out by MHADA is done so after approval from the housing department.

According to MHADA officials, the authority allots land on a minimum lease period of 30 years. The Gavaskar Foundation was supposed to construct the sports centre within three years after taking possession of the land.

What was the plan of the Gavaskar Foundation?

According to a GR issued by the housing department on September 15, 2021, along with the cricket academy, the Foundation was given revised permission for setting up a fitness centre, gymnasium, swimming pool, squash courts, football, table tennis, and badminton facilities.

The GR also mentioned that the foundation will have to share 25 percent profit with the government. It also directed the Foundation to sign an agreement and start work within one year and complete it within three years. However, the Foundation wrote to the authorities on April 5, 2022, that it is unable to go ahead with the plan, mentions the GR.

MHADA speaks

Jivan Galande, Joint Chief Officer at MHADA, said: “We have seen the directions by the housing department, regarding the cancellation of allotment of the Bandra plot to the Gavaskar Foundation. As per the directions, we will now calculate the pending dues… We are not certain if any penalty can be legally levied on the foundation, but we will look into the provisions and the documentation before commenting on the same."

Sunil Gavaskar speaks

Sunil Gavaskar, in an email response to Moneycontrol, said: “The Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation returned the plot of land to the government of Maharashtra on 5th April 2022. All pending dues have been paid, but if there is something that is still due, the Foundation would pay it immediately."