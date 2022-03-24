Maharashtra extends window for stamp duty concession but investors not so fired up

File Photo. Image: AFP

Maharashtra has extended the period for investors to avail stamp duty concession from one to three years which some say won't move the needle by much as the measure is not enough to offset steep raw material prices.

Investors can now avail benefit even on a resale made within three years of purchase of their property. On such deals, duty will be payable only on the price difference of the property instead of the entire amount.

Shantilal Kataria, vice president of Credai National and a developer based in Pune, told Moneycontrol: “This is a positive step in helping the real estate industry though it will not negate the huge impact of steep price rise of materials in recent times.”

“Real estate is historically the safest and best investment and we have about 20 percent of purchasers who buy flats for pure investment and rental yield. This move will boost such homebuyers as they can sell their properties anytime in three years. New investors will also start considering real estate as an attractive option as compared to stock market, mutual fund, gold, etc. Investors can get secure and transferable title to the property immediately on investment without incurring additional cost,” he said.

“We see more such investors coming forward and it will help drive more construction, sales, employment and faster cash flows. Other states should extend such stamp duty concessions for increasing investments,” he added.

Dhaval Ajmera, director of Ajmera Realty and Infra India, also echoed concerns on rising expenses while welcoming the move: “It’s a good move in terms of encouraging investments in real estate, especially in the residential sector. It shows the confidence of the government that real estate is the driver of the economy at large. However, in current times, it is imperative to identify how we can arrest high costs."

Some feel the step will lure retail investors back in the top residential markets. Ritesh Mehta, senior director and head of west at residential services and developer initiatives, India, JLL, said: “We believe that with this step the retail investor fraternity would make a comeback in top residential markets in Mumbai and Pune. Residential sales have already witnessed a smart recovery during the later part of 2021. In December quarter, the sales in Mumbai and Pune have risen 40 and 156 percent year on year respectively. The measure is likely to help in not only maintaining the growth momentum but giving an extra boost in terms of future sales.”

But Anuj Puri, chairman of ANAROCK Group, sees only a marginal uptick as far as investor activity goes: “If investor activity gains momentum, this can fuel speculation in the market, which is detrimental. For the market to remain healthy, there has to be a right mix of end-users and investors. The latter must not supersede the former - in the past, we have seen what happens when speculation gets the upper hand.”

This is not the first time the state has taken action on stamp duty. In August 2020, soon after the first wave of virus, Maharashtra decided to reduce duty on housing units from five to two percent till 31 December 2020. Then again, duty was slashed to three percent from 1 January 2021 till 31 March 2021.