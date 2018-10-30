Madras HC reserves order on pleas challenging amendments to Land Acquisition Act

The Madras High Court on October 29 reserved its order on pleas challenging the amendments made by the Tamil Nadu government to its Land Acquisition Act, bypassing the Central one enacted in 2013. The amendments, enabling acquisition of lands for certain purposes under the state Act, were brought in by a government order dated January 21, 2014.

The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act was enacted by the Centre in 2013.

Alleging that the state had brought such amendments only to bypass and deny benefits to the victims guaranteed under the Central Act, that too without any authority, an outfit 'Anaithu Vivasayikal Paathukapu Nalasangam Naganenthal' and few other land owners approached the court.

During the course of hearing, senior counsel for the petitioners, P Wilson, submitted that the state brought in amendments fearing financial burden in view of the changes brought in by the Central legislation.