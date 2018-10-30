App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Madras HC reserves order on pleas challenging amendments to Land Acquisition Act

The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act was enacted by the Centre in 2013.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Madras High Court on October 29 reserved its order on pleas challenging the amendments made by the Tamil Nadu government to its Land Acquisition Act, bypassing the Central one enacted in 2013. The amendments, enabling acquisition of lands for certain purposes under the state Act, were brought in by a government order dated January 21, 2014.

The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act was enacted by the Centre in 2013.

Alleging that the state had brought such amendments only to bypass and deny benefits to the victims guaranteed under the Central Act, that too without any authority, an outfit 'Anaithu Vivasayikal Paathukapu Nalasangam Naganenthal' and few other land owners approached the court.

During the course of hearing, senior counsel for the petitioners, P Wilson, submitted that the state brought in amendments fearing financial burden in view of the changes brought in by the Central legislation.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 03:27 pm

tags #Real Estate

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.