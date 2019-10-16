App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh govt approves Real Estate Policy 2019

The policy along with several other proposals was accepted by the state Cabinet in its meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to cut down red-tape, the Madhya Pradesh government on October 15 brought down the number of the documents to be submitted by developers for their projects to 5 from 27 under the Real Estate Policy 2019.

The policy along with several other proposals was accepted by the state Cabinet in its meeting.

"The Cabinet has approved the MP Real Estate Policy 2019 to encourage real estate developers. They would now need to submit only five documents instead of the 27 required earlier," said Urban Development and Housing Minister Jaivardhan Singh.

Close

He said the move would cut down the red tape.

related news

The minister said the minimum two-hectare norm for development of a colony has been revoked.

"A developer can now develop a colony on a smaller piece of land, which will curb illegal developments," he added.

Another feature of the Policy is that the permission for development will now be valid for five years and the the license for the purpose will remain effective across the state.

"The state government is also planning the Floor Area Ratio (FAR)-free zones on the outskirts of big cities to ensure development of new areas. Besides, several provisions have been made for developers constructing houses for the people from lower income group," Singh added.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 11:14 am

tags #India #Real Estate

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.