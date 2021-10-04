MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Macrotech Developers sells properties worth Rs 1,100 crore in London

The level of customer enquiries and visits has continued to rise and indicate the potential for continued strong sales performance in the current quarter, the company said

Moneycontrol News
Representative image: Reuters

Representative image: Reuters

Mumbai-based real estate firm Macrotech Developers on October 4 said properties worth Rs 1,100 crore were sold last month in one of its London projects and that it expects to sell the entire inventory before the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Providing an update on the performance of its UK investments, the company said in a regulatory filing that “Travel restrictions to the UK for visitors from the USA and Europe were eased starting in August 2021, allowing prospective purchasers to visit our 1 Grosvenor Square development for the first time since its readiness. In the month of September, the project achieved Pre Sales of £110 million (Rs 1100 crores).”

“The level of customer enquiries and visits has continued to rise and indicate the potential for continued strong sales performance in the current quarter. The current performance exceeds our business plan and if the trend continues without any further unforeseen events, we expect to sell out the project ahead of our business plan of FY 24, expediting release of capital for our growth and deleveraging,” it said.

With regard to Lincoln Square, London (LSQ), the company said that it had achieved pre-sales of £35 million (around Rs 350 crores) during the quarter, its best ever quarterly performance, the company that was earlier named as Lodha Developers said.

The company  forayed into the London market in 2013 with the acquisition of the landmark MacDonald House at 1 Grosvenor Square in prime Central London from the Canadian government for over GBP 300 million (Rs 3,100 crore).

Close

Related stories

The group acquired another site in prime Central London, New Court at 48 Carey Street for 90 million pounds in 2014. It also acquired a site in prime Central London, New Court at 48 Carey Street for 90 million pounds in 2014.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Housing #London #Macrotech Developers #Real Estate
first published: Oct 4, 2021 08:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.