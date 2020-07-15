Mace-ANAROCK ink MoU, to deliver tech-driven construction solutions to real estate sector

International consultancy and construction firm Mace and ANAROCK Group, a real estate services company, have announced a collaboration to deliver tech-driven construction solutions to the real estate sector.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide integrated project management service to Indian developers, helping to deliver real estate projects and infrastructure.

Through the Mace-ANAROCK collaboration, the objective is to leverage on technology such as virtual reality, apps and offsite technology/design for manufacture and assembly that can be used to improve safety and expedite construction timelines.

By using data analytics, modern methods of construction and digital tools, Mace-ANAROCK focuses on innovative project delivery to upskill the workforce and train people for jobs of the future, a company statement said.

"The Mace and ANAROCK collaboration will focus on expert consultancy services for construction and project delivery across sectors including mixed-use office and retail developments, residential projects (including student accommodation), and industrial and manufacturing plants,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group.

“We are timing this collaboration for Indian real estate’s post-coronavirus reboot when the Indian construction sector will need tech-driven, cost-optimised solutions in the post COVID-19 revival phase. We will be offering these solutions to real estate developers and government agencies focused on infrastructure deployment,” he said.

In India, Mace has helped deliver residential schemes such as The Crest in Gurugram, and major mixed-use developments such as My Pad in Lucknow.

They were also instrumental in helping create a world-class airport terminal at Mumbai International Airport.

Mace has delivered projects such as the London 2012 Olympic Games and the 2019 Pan American and Parapan Games in Lima.