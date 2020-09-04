172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|real-estate|m3m-group-clocks-rs-1150-crore-from-sale-of-residential-and-commercial-projects-in-july-august-5797031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M3M Group clocks Rs 1,150 crore from sale of residential and commercial projects in July-August

M3M Group hopes to achieve Rs 2,200 crore worth of sales across verticals during the festival season

Moneycontrol News

Despite COVID-19, M3M Group - a Gurgaon-based real estate developer - has recorded sales worth Rs. 1,150 crore, the company claimed in a statement.

As the festive season nears, M3M Group is targeting Rs 2,200 crore worth of sales across verticals in October-November this year, it said.

In just about 30 days, the company touched a sales figure of Rs 350 crore from its under construction residential projects and Rs 150 crore from sale of units in ready-to-move-in projects. The remaining Rs 650 crore came from sale of retail and office spaces, the company said.

Unit wise sales were in the ratio of 65:35 for commercial and residential respectively, it said.

The projects are located along the Gurugram- Golf Course Road (Extension).

“We have recorded sales worth Rs 1150 crore after the launch of our Unlock Gurugram campaign,” said Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M Group.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 11:43 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #gurgaon #Housing #M3M #Real Estate #sales

