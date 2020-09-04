M3M Group clocks Rs 1,150 crore from sale of residential and commercial projects in July-August

Despite COVID-19, M3M Group - a Gurgaon-based real estate developer - has recorded sales worth Rs. 1,150 crore, the company claimed in a statement.

As the festive season nears, M3M Group is targeting Rs 2,200 crore worth of sales across verticals in October-November this year, it said.

In just about 30 days, the company touched a sales figure of Rs 350 crore from its under construction residential projects and Rs 150 crore from sale of units in ready-to-move-in projects. The remaining Rs 650 crore came from sale of retail and office spaces, the company said.

Unit wise sales were in the ratio of 65:35 for commercial and residential respectively, it said.

The projects are located along the Gurugram- Golf Course Road (Extension).

“We have recorded sales worth Rs 1150 crore after the launch of our Unlock Gurugram campaign,” said Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M Group.