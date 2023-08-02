Luxury homes: Ashar Group to redevelop bungalow of Bollywood superstar Dilip Kumar in Mumbai’s Bandra, eyes Rs 850 crore revenue

Dilip Kumar Bungalow redevelopment

The Thane-based Ashar Group will be redeveloping the bungalow of late Bollywood superstar, Dilip Kumar, in the plush Pali Hill area of Bandra in Mumbai into a luxury housing project expected to have a revenue potential of around Rs 850 crore.

The project named 'The Legend' is spread across 1.75 lakh sqft and is expected to include luxury homes with 4 and 5-BHK configurations. The homes will be of sizes 3,200 sqft to 7,000 sqft along. The project is likely to include a 2,000 sqft museum dedicated to Dilip Kumar, Ajay Ashar Managing Director and Chairman of the Ashar Group told Moneycontrol.

According to Ashar, the company will also be constructing duplex apartments. The launch price could be anywhere from Rs 1.30 lakh/ sqft to over Rs 1.50 lakh/sqft, rates currently prevalent in the Pali Hill market.

"The Legend is our second luxury project in the Pali Hill area of Bandra after Navroze. We are fully sold there and we have got an occupation certificate (OC) for Navroze around 18 months ago. We are going to target homebuyers in the high net-worth individuals (HNI) segment and are looking to sell apartments here and not rent them out. I feel selling here makes sense, as the rental yield is less around four or five percent," Ashar added.

The company said in a statement that the architecture of the project will be based on the European art deco style, and will cater to the distinguished tastes of industrialists, entrepreneurs, cultural luminaries, Indian cinema’s finest, global athletes, and Fortune 500 CXOs. The project aims to redefine luxury real estate in India, with only 15 boutique residences ranging from 3,200 to 7,000 sqft.

About the locality:

Pali Hill in the Bandra area of Mumbai is an affluent locality where several celebrities and business tycoons have their residences. In the past, several keynote real estate deals have been reported from the Pali Hill micro market.

For example, in July 2023, Bollywood film producer and director, Dinesh Vijan, founder of Maddock Films, purchased three apartments in a project by the Rustomjee Group in Mumbai's Pali Hill for Rs 103 crore. In October 2022, Jahnvi Kapoor and her family bought a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s posh Bandra West area for Rs 65 crore.

In the Pali Hill micro market, primary sales of apartments are launched at a minimum of Rs 1.30 lakh per sqft, and one may have to pay a minimum of Rs 1.40 lakh per month for renting out a 2-BHK in this locality, according to local brokers.

Project investment

"The project’s structure is such that it is a joint venture where the entire investment is made by us. Saira Banu ji (wife of Dilip Kumar) will get a readymade area along with the museum. I cannot give a definitive figure of our investment here but it could be somewhere to the tune of Rs 500 crore," Ashar said.

He further added, "We did not launch this project as we wanted to construct something and show something to the people before launching it formally. In the next month, we expect to get the entire commencement certificate (CC) for the project and on the basis of current permissions, work has been ongoing for the last nine months. The entire building will have around 10 to 11 floors."

Possession by 2027

The project is registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) and the construction work has already commenced. The proposed MahaRERA completion date is December 2027.

According to information available on the MahaRERA website, the total plot area is 2,015 sq mtrs and the total recreational open space will be 304 sqmtrs.

History

In December 2017, Banu lodged a police complaint alleging that a builder was threatening and harassing her and Kumar over the property issue. Following the complaint, the Mumbai police arrested and booked the builder.

In December 2018, Banu in a tweet requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting in Mumbai following the release of the builder concerned from jail. The then Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, had said that he will speak to the family.

Ashar told Moneycontrol, "A consent terms (agreement) has been filed and whatever dues and litigation that was existing for this property, is now cleared. Only after clearing all this, I have gone ahead with this project."