L&T Construction-led JV bags significant order for desalination plant from GIDC

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on July 17 said its arm L&T Construction-led joint venture has bagged contract for desalination plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

"The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction and Tecton Engineering and Construction LLC, UAE JV have secured a prestigious contract for a 100 MLD desalination plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, Gujarat, India," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under "significant" category which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

L&T Construction will be the lead in this project, the company added.

As part of the contract, the JV will operate and maintain the plant for 10 years, post completion.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.26 percent higher Rs 1,465.25 apiece on BSE.