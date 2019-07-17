App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

L&T Construction-led JV bags significant order for desalination plant from GIDC

As part of the contract, the JV will operate and maintain the plant for 10 years, post completion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on July 17 said its arm L&T Construction-led joint venture has bagged contract for desalination plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

"The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction and Tecton Engineering and Construction LLC, UAE JV have secured a prestigious contract for a 100 MLD desalination plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, Gujarat, India," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under "significant" category which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

Close

L&T Construction will be the lead in this project, the company added.

As part of the contract, the JV will operate and maintain the plant for 10 years, post completion.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.26 percent higher Rs 1,465.25 apiece on BSE.
Read More
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 12:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #GIDC #India #L&T Construction #Real Estate

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.