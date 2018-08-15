Looking ahead: Infrastructure growth to impact real estate sector

Greater Mumbai, Maharashtra | It is also called as Mumbai metropolitan region, consisting of nine municipal corporations. It has been developed over the past 20 years. The region is the third best city in terms of livability parameters, despite continuous issues it faces due to rapid urbanisation. (Image: Reuters)

On this Independence Day, let us take a look at the evolution and growth of the Indian real estate sector. Demand for commercial and residential real estate have witnessed significant increase; the sector is witnessing a revival, backed by improving fundamentals. This positive scenario follows the new regulatory regime which enhances transparency and accountability on the part of real estate developers.

Real estate is becoming attractive from both, local and global buyers’ perspective. For end-users, government initiatives such as Housing for All by 2022 will prove to be a game-changer, while focus on affordable housing will ensure that homebuyers get a roof above their head. New infrastructure which is being created across the country will enable growth of housing, while new policies will support creation of housing stock for end-users. Yes, this Independence Day promises a lot of positives for the real estate sector.

Looking ahead from this day, the future of real estate in India promises to be better. The post-RERA regulatory regime has effectively been about ‘short term pain for long term gain’. Looking ahead, we will see the positive impact of infrastructure growth taking place. It will enable improved access to new, peripheral areas near existing cities where smart cities are being created.

Urbanisation is no longer a negative, the focus is now on enhancing commercial growth centres so that jobs are created, economic growth takes place and demand for real estate gets enhanced. As new growth centres drive commercial real estate growth across peripheral areas of metro cities in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), we see locations like Panvel and Ghodbunder Road, Thane growing into property hubs.

FLASHBACK: ADVENT OF PRIVATE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS

The late 1950s and 1960s would have seen most housing options come from government schemes or landlord-owned buildings that offered homes on rent. The demand/ supply ratio led to real estate gradually turning into not just an end-user driven market, but also created an investor class.

India’s real estate has grown in tandem with the economy, and there have been landmarks such as creation of planned, new cities (Gandhinagar, Chandigarh) and new planning laws (Maharashtra Town Planning Act, 1966).

It was in the 1970s and 1980s that private sector real estate developers made their presence felt, with homes on offer at various locations and even in peripheral areas or extended suburbs. At the turn of the Millennium, real estate options included not just residential and commercial, but also retail and warehousing. Today, real estate includes options such as co-working spaces, student housing and investing in homes abroad.

Over a period both the buyer or the investor and the real estate developers have evolved – the buyers / investors in terms of wealth and demand for enhanced quality of the product; builders as regards technological advancement and adopting modern construction techniques. Buyers have graduated to a new level with professional wealth management experts and the ‘powers that be’ have adapted to changing circumstances, with policies making it easier to develop higher floors with counter-balancing safety and infrastructure requirements.

THE WAY FORWARD

Initiatives like PMAY and Smart Cities will play an important role in enhancing real estate development. Focus on affordable housing will ensure more citizens get their dream homes, while the new regulatory regime – post RERA and GST – will bring in transparency and accountability to the industry.

(The author is founder and CMD, Hiranandani Communities. He is president (Nation), National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), which works under the aegis of the ministry of housing and urban poverty alleviation, Government of India)