English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Londoners sell homes on WhatsApp as private sales market booms

    Almost a third of homes sold for £1 million or more were traded off-market in the final three months of last year, the highest quarterly share since 2017.

    Bloomberg
    Residential housing in the Kensington and Chelsea district of London, UK, on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. US buyers make up the bulk of buyers of prime London property. (Image: Bloomberg)

    Residential housing in the Kensington and Chelsea district of London, UK, on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. US buyers make up the bulk of buyers of prime London property. (Image: Bloomberg)

    A record share of Londoners are shunning property portals and opting to sell their homes on their own terms — which are increasingly negotiated over WhatsApp.

    Almost a quarter of London homes were sold off-market in the final three months of last year, according to broker Hamptons International. That’s more than double compared to the same period of 2019 — the final quarter before the pandemic — when under-the-table sales claimed 11% of total market share. It is also the highest quarterly figure since Hamptons began recording data in 2007.

    The trend is particularly pronounced among Londoners with more expensive offerings. “Tougher conditions have increased the number of £1 million-plus ($1.2 million) homes being marketed quietly,” said David Fell, a senior analyst at Hamptons.

    GFX 1