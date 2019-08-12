Logistics leasing crosses 13mn sq ft in H1 2019, up 31% YoY: CBRE

Logistics leasing in the country grew 31 percent year-on-year, crossing 13 million square feet across eight major cities in the first half of 2019. Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru accounted for more than 60 percent of leasing activity, according to a report by property consultant CBRE.

An investment of over $200 million was seen in the industrial and logistic real estate segment. Demand for warehousing/logistics space was driven by third-party logistic firms, which absorbed 56 percent of the total space, CBRE said in its report: India Industrial and Logistics Market View, H1 2019.

In comparison to the second half of 2018, the logistics space take-up was dominated by small-sized transactions (less than 50,000 sq ft), accounting for about 38 percent of leasing activity in H1 2019. Share of medium-sized transactions (ranging between 50,000 sq ft and 100,000 sq ft) rose to 32 percent in H1 2019 from 26 percent in H2 2018. Large-sized deals (greater than 100,000 sq ft) accounted for 30 percent of leasing activity during H1 2019, the report stated.

Cities such as NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru are expected to dominate the supply pipeline, with the average size of warehouses in NCR and Mumbai likely to exceed one million sq ft, it said. Other cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune are also expected to see supply addition, but the average size of developments pegged to be in the 0.3 -0.5 million sq ft category.

In order to satiate demand for quality spaces, domestic companies would continue to partner (JV, merger, etc) with foreign players to seize the growth opportunity that the sector is offering.

In the second half of 2019, CBRE expects supply-constrained locations to deliver rental growth, with new logistics hubs also emerging across cities in response to labour availability and land shortage. Prime locations likely to witness rental growth in coming months include NH-8 in NCR; Bhiwandi in Mumbai; Western and Northern Corridors in Chennai; Northern Corridor in Hyderabad; and NH-2 and NH-6 in Kolkata, the report stated.

“While the overall pipeline for the sector is expected to be around 60 million sq ft till 2020, at least 22 million sq ft of this is anticipated to be released by leading players. We expect logistics leasing activity to strengthen owing to consolidation/expansion by occupiers. As per our APAC Investor Intention Survey, 2019, India was among the top five investment destinations in APAC. Industrial and logistics was one of the top segments expected to be targeted by investors in 2019,” says Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

In terms of supply, additions rose about 54 percent in H1 2019 as compared to the second half of 2018, with about 11 million sq ft of projects completed. About 65 percent of the completions were reported in Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Moreover, the report highlighted expansion in the portfolio of leading players during the H1 2019.