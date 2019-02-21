Logistics and warehousing space take-up crosses 24 million sq ft

Implementation of GST has had far reaching implications across sectors, more so in the warehousing and logistics sector that recorded an overall space take-up of over 24 million sq ft in 2018, a growth rate of more than 40 percent compared to 2017, as per a report.

Mumbai, followed by NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai dominated leasing, accounting for more than 70 percent of the space take-up. The second half of 2018 witnessed robust leasing activity with about 14.3 million sq ft of space take up, a 46 percent increase on a half-yearly basis. Mumbai dominated leasing activity with a share of about 21 percent, followed by Delhi-NCR (20 percent) and Chennai (16 percent), as per the CBRE report titled India Industrial and Logistics Market View, H2 2018.

This was closely followed by Bangalore (15 percent) while Hyderabad and Kolkata accounted for 14 percent and 9 percent respectively. Pune and Ahmedabad collectively held a 5 percent share in overall demand. When compared on a half-yearly basis, almost every city witnessed a growth in leasing activity. While, Chennai witnessed a growth of about 104 percent, Hyderabad and Kolkata witnessed growth of 93 percent and 73 percent respectively. Other cities such as Mumbai (54 percent), Delhi-NCR (41 percent) and Pune (17 percent) also witnessed growth.

The report further stated that rentals continued to appreciate for several micro-markets across cities. The Western corridor in Hyderabad observed the highest rental appreciation at 20 percent on a half-yearly basis followed by the Western and Northern belts in Chennai; with rental increments of 8 – 11 percent on half-yearly basis.

Meanwhile, other micro-markets such as NH-8 in Delhi-NCR, the Northern Corridor in Hyderabad, and NH-24 in Ghaziabad, reported a rental appreciation of 1-3 percent on a half-yearly basis. The increase could be attributed to sustained demand and regular enquiries from various occupiers. Rentals in other micro-markets across cities remained stable during the review period, the report said.

As per the findings, count of large sized deals (more than 100,000 sq ft) almost doubled in 2018 compared to 2017. The implementation of GST coupled with quality supply from reputed developers resulted in average size of deals increasing from 75,000 sq ft in 2017 to about 90,000 sq ft in 2018. Similarly, the second half of 2018 witnessed about 28 percent of the leasing in the large sized transactions (more than 100,000 sq ft), says the report.

Sectors that contributed to the growth of leasing activity in the second half of 2018 was majorly led by 3PL service providers with a share of about 40 percent, followed by engineering and manufacturing (22%), e-commerce (21%). Sectors such as retail, FMCG, electronics also contributed to the overall leasing activity.

"We are very positive about the government's vision to increase the sector's contribution to the overall GDP; through more incentives for players and streamlining regulations. With technology permeating the logistics sector, coupled with the government’s push to the sector; corporates will be driven to opt for large, modern warehouses as they would seek to leverage the new GST regime as well as consolidate and expand their operations. This demand we feel, would further be boosted by the entry of various private equity firms and foreign players in the Indian logistics market," said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

Commenting on the sector, Jasmine Singh, senior executive director – Advisory & Transaction Services, India, CBRE said: "We foresee Indian e-commerce companies, 3PL players and online grocery chains to increasingly use innovative tech solutions to improve inventory management. The sector is also likely to observe increased levels of institutional funding and more formal sources of capital as private equity firms and developers are already indicating interest to acquire land parcels across various locations."