Logistics, warehousing leasing jumps 45% in H12018, touches 10 million sq ft across 7 cities

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is driving leasing activity across the country so much so that close to 10 million sq ft of logistics and warehousing space was leased across seven cities, up 45 percent in the first half (H1) of 2018 over the same period last year, says a CBRE South Asia report titled India Industrial and Logistics Market View, H1 2018.

Leasing activity was primarily driven by consolidation and expansion initiatives of firms belonging to sectors such as e-commerce, third-party logistics (3PL), retail, and engineering and manufacturing, which together accounted for more than 75 percent of the leasing reported during the review period, it says.

The overall demand for logistics and warehousing space was largely concentrated in Bengaluru (25 percent), Delhi-NCR (21 percent) and Mumbai (20 percent). Chennai and Hyderabad also reported sizeable transaction activity and accounted for about 12 percent and 10 percent of the demand, respectively. Smaller cities such as Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune collectively held a 12 percent share, it says.

The demand for large-sized spaces (exceeding 200,000 sq. ft.) continued to gain traction; the average size of space take-up increased from approximately 75,000 sq. ft. during the first half of 2017 to close to 90,000 sq. ft. during the first half of 2018.

This is due of policy reforms that the sector has undergone in the past two years (particularly the implementation of the GST), as more and more corporates in this sector consolidate their operations and locate closer to consumption hubs, thereby driving demand for larger warehouses, says the report.

“Going forward, we foresee the use of innovative technology solutions being the game-changer for the sector. As the sector witnesses the use of technology, coupled with the government’s reform push, corporates across all sectors would be driven to opt for large, modern warehouses. The entry of various private equity firms and foreign players in the Indian logistics market would boost quality supply, hence propelling demand. Cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai would remain major investment destinations, with Delhi-NCR and Bangalore also being on the investors’ radar,” says Anshuman Magazine, Chairman, India and South East Asia, CBRE.

The report further stated rentals continued to appreciate along several micro markets across the cities. The micro-markets of NH-6 in Kolkata and Bhiwandi in Mumbai reported the highest appreciation, ranging between 15 percent and 24 percent.

Meanwhile, other micro-markets such as NH-2 in Kolkata, the Northern Corridor in Hyderabad, the Southern Corridor in Bangalore, NH-1 in Delhi-NCR and Aslali in Ahmedabad reported a rental appreciation of 3-5 percent on a half-yearly basis. The increase could be attributed to sustained occupier interest. Further, rentals across all other micro-markets in most of the cities remained stable during the review period, except in Chennai’s Western belt, which witnessed a marginal 1-3 percent decline.

On policy measures aiding economic growth, the logistics sector benefitted from the ablation of the short-term pain inflicted by the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The implementation of GST has also helped remove inter-state checkpoints and reduce the movement time of cargo, thereby reducing sources of capital, the report said.