App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lodha Group to sell 7 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai to Singapore firm for Rs 1,100cr

The company had earlier sold four floors in this building in Wadala, Mumbai, to Tata group firm Trent Tesco for around Rs 250 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India's leading realty firm Lodha group has agreed to sell about 7 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai to Singapore-based Varde Partners for about Rs 1,100 crore, sources said.

The company had earlier sold four floors in this building in Wadala, Mumbai, to Tata group firm Trent Tesco for around Rs 250 crore.

The total sales value of this 8 lakh sq ft office building has touched Rs 1,350 crore.

Close

The deal is likely to be concluded by the end of the next month, the sources said.

The company's spokesperson declined to comment.

Lodha group is developing a office and residential project on land which it leased from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The project Lodha Excelus is a mixed-use development spread over 23 acres and encompassing 10 residential and three commercial towers.

Currently, Lodha has around 40 under-construction projects. Its sales grossed around Rs 3,000 crore in the first five months of the fiscal and expects to close the year with booking of around Rs 7,900 crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 11:00 am

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.