Lodha Group sells 2,500 affordable housing units within a year

Mumbai-based Lodha Group has clocked sales of over 2500 housing units from its affordable brand CROWN in a span of one year. Since its launch, both CROWN projects situated in Thane and Taloja have witnessed sales of over 80 percent of its launch inventories in Thane and 60 percent of its launch inventories in Taloja, the company claimed.

The Thane project has sold about 888 units in FY 19-20 with a revenue of Rs 444 crore, whereas CROWN Taloja has sold 1,127 units with a revenue of Rs 347 crore. Despite the pandemic outbreak and its impact this year, the CROWN brand continued with the same momentum accumulating combined revenue close to Rs 240 crore, the company claimed.

"Today, home buyers are aspiring a home at a desirable location with essential amenities in a preferable budget,” Prashant Bindal, Chief Sales Officer, Lodha Group said.