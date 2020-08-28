Lodha Group launches residences with decks and private gardens in Thane

Mumbai-based Lodha Group has announced its premium lifestyle project, Casa Greenwood in Amara at Thane. The project would feature facilities like decks and private gardens, bigger houses, and proximity to the two-acre forest land developed inside the community.

Price of units start at Rs 1.08 crore.

A recent report said as many as 81.5 percent survey respondents consider open spaces a ‘must-have’ in developments post COVID-19 and the focus on work-from-home.

A whopping 90.2 percent participants vouch for homes with decks or balconies and 80.1 percent are actively looking for multi-purpose usable spaces within their homes. Over three-fourths of respondents need homes that have additional space to accommodate full-time help.

With homes becoming the sole space for all activities, there is a need for extra rooms as consumers look to create activity driven arenas like a study room or workout space within their homes. Further, residences having private gardens and homes with decks/balconies are being preferred for the much needed fresh air.

What’s the deal? Along with a reduction in the booking amount and only 50 percent of stamp duty fee, the brand will reimburse the buyers’ rental expenses in Amara or outside up to Rs 30,000 per month, depending on the unit purchased, till the time of possession of their home

The project is located in Kolshet Road. It is located close to Ghodbunder Road and Eastern Express Highway. Buyers will also have accessibility to the upcoming commercial spaces in Lodha Business District.