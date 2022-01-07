Lodha Developers reports sales bookings at Rs 2,608 crore during December quarter

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers reported a 40 per cent increase in sales bookings to Rs 2,608 crore during the quarter ended December on higher housing demand, trimming net debt by 20 per cent to Rs 9,925 crore.

Macrotech Developers that markets properties under the Lodha brand reported a quarterly performance with pre-sales of over Rs 4,500 crores (Rs. 2,608 crore in India and Rs 1900 crore in UK), addition of six new projects with GDV potential of around Rs. 10,000 crores, as well as reduction in debt below Rs. 10,000 crores (Rs. 9,925 crores).

“This was the best quarterly sales performance in last 12 quarters in India with 40% YoY growth in pre-sales and 44% YoY growth in collections,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

In a regulatory filing, Macrotech said its sales bookings grew to Rs 2,608 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,862 crore in the year-ago period.

The collections from customers against sales rose 44 per cent to Rs 2,127 crore from Rs 1,472 crore during the period under review.

The company's net debt (India business) fell to Rs 9,925 crore as of December 31, 2021, from Rs 12,477 crore at the end of the September quarter.

“Our business performance is a testimony to demand for high quality homes and the trust reposed by consumers in our brand. We remain committed to ensuring that every Indian family can live in a high quality home and achieve their fullest potential. The fact that this strong performance comes on the back of an equally strong Q2FY22 showcases that the recovery in housing market has taken root and the multi-year up-cycle in housing market is well underway,” said Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO, Lodha.

“On the back of the underlying strength seen in demand as well as the accelerated consolidation on supply side, we remain confident of achieving our pre-sales guidance of Rs 9000 crores for the FY assuming no major impact on account of Covid-19,” he said.

“We are also pleased with the ongoing momentum in our UK investments which are performing ahead of business plan. Basis current trajectory, a significant part of our investment will be repatriated back to India in FY23 itself,” he said.

The ongoing consolidation in the market has provided “us several opportunities to expand in under-represented micro-markets of MMR and Pune through the capital light JDA route. During the quarter, the company signed on six more JDAs for around 4.8 million square feet with around Rs 10,000 crores GDV,” added Lodha.

“Since our IPO (April 21), we have now added 11 JDA project totaling for aeound 9.3 million square feet with GDV potential of around Rs 14,500 crores, which gives us significant visibility of future growth. We are focused on this capital light growth model - delivering scale with a prudent balance sheet,” he said.

According to an analysis by ICICI Securities, the company’s India business net debt reduced by Rs25.5bn QoQ to Rs99.3bn in Dec;21 from Rs125bn in Sep’21 aided by the QIP issuance of Rs40bn in Nov’21.

With the company having added another six new projects through the JDA route in Q3FY22 spread across 4.8msf with potential GDV of Rs100bn, “we believe that payments to land owners may have been partially funded through QIP proceeds. Further, we believe that the company may have availed the BMC’s 50% premium benefit waiver in Q3FY22 which was valid till the end of Dec’21 and may have resulted in bunching up of approval costs.”

The analysis said that the company is on track to achieve FY22E India business sales guidance of Rs 90 billion. As per our channel checks, the company is set to launch the final tower at its Park, Worli project named Codename 2024 in January 2022.

The company has achieved 9MFY22 sales bookings of Rs55.7bn in its India business and “we believe that it is on track to achieve its FY22 sales guidance of Rs90bn (Isec estimate at Rs87.7bn). While this implies Q4FY22 sales bookings of over Rs30 bn, we believe that continued momentum in residential sales and logistics/warehousing vertical may enable the company to achieve its guidance. Any adverse impact from a third Covid wave is the key risk to achieving the guidance.”