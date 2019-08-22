Listed developers register robust growth despite slowdown blues

Despite headwinds in the form of continued funding challenges on the back of the NBFC slowdown and overall weakness in the real estate market, the area sold by listed realtors stood at 7.1 million sq ft in the first quarter of FY2020, the highest recorded in the last five years, according to a report.

The year-on-year growth in sales volumes, albeit lower than the high levels witnessed over the past two years, remained robust at 17.5 percent, the ICRA analysis said.

The ticket size of Rs. 35-70 lakh is considered as the sweet spot by majority of developers and most of them are acknowledging this trend and responding by reconfiguring existing phases/launching new phases with a focus on lower unit prices, the report said.

Also, with several incessant delays witnessed in project deliveries, buyers have been expressing a strong preference for completed inventory from recognised developers with an established track record of quality and timely delivery.

Thus, larger and reputed developers with a strong focus on right-pricing and delivery have been benefiting from the same, as is evident from the healthy sales momentum that they have been able to sustain, the report noted.

The sales value of the area booked also increased to Rs. 4,935 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2020, as compared to Rs. 4,444 crore over the same period a year ago; registering a growth of 11 percent for the period under consideration, the report said.

Weighted average prices, however, continued to witness a de-growth, reducing by 6 percent on a year-on-year basis, standing at Rs 6,954 per sq ft in the first quarter of the financial year 2020, as against Rs. 7,362 per sq ft during the first quarter of the financial year 2019, driven by continued focus of developers on keeping average ticket sizes affordable, it said.

The emphasis on project execution has resulted in the pace of deliveries being maintained as well, with the same standing at a healthy 9.7 mn. sq. ft. in the first quarter of the financial year 2020, the report said.

With developers thus realigning strategies to meet market requirements, quarters-to-sell has seen a declining trend over the past three years. ICRA notes that QTS has declined to 8 quarters in the financial year 2019 compared to 10 quarters in the financial year 2018 and 12 quarters in the financial year 2017. It remained largely steady at 9 quarters in the first quarter of the financial year 2020, the report noted.

Going forward, large organized players with established brands and proven execution ability are expected to continue to benefit from the ongoing consolidation in the residential real estate segment. On the demand side, reduction in interest rates, post the accommodative stance taken by the RBI, together with the increased tax deductions announced on home loan interest payments during the Union Budget for the financial year 2020, are expected to support housing demand to some extent, said Mahi Agarwal, assistant vice president and associate head at ICRA.

But the overall credit availability and demand levels remain weak. Further, the recent directive from the National Housing Bank (NHB) discouraging loans under subvention schemes, wherein developers bear the interest on behalf of homebuyers for a certain period of time, is also expected to have some adverse impact on sales levels for developers who were dependent on such schemes to market their projects, she said.