Lapsed MahaRERA registration of 388 projects impacts over 20,000 housing units

As many as 388 of lapsed projects in Maharashtra account for approximately 20,955 housing units, of which 52% have already been sold. The remaining 10,093 units remain unsold, an analysis by Anarock Research has said.

The top five cities in the state with the maximum lapsed projects are MMR, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Satara, respectively.

MahaRERA recently released a list of 407 projects that ‘lapsed’ in 2021 across the state of Maharashtra that includes 388 residential and 19 commercial projects.

MMR has the maximum number of ‘lapsed’ residential projects – 145 projects accounting for approximately 9,236 units, of which about 5,983 units or 65% are sold while 3,253 units are unsold.

Pune has at least 92 lapsed housing projects comprising 4,852 units, of which 2,488 or approximately 51% units are sold, with 2,364 units remaining unsold, the analysis said.

In Aurangabad, the registration numbers of 27 housing projects have expired. There are approximately 1,116 units in these projects, of which 254 units (23%) are sold while 862 units remain unsold.

In Nagpur, approximately 23 housing projects account for 1,392 units, of which 777 or about 56% units are sold while the remaining 615 are unsold.

In Satara, RERA registration has lapsed for 23 housing projects comprising 1,664 units, of which 661 or approximately 40% units are sold while 1,003 remain unsold.

“The RERA registration numbers of these projects lapsed for several reasons. RERA was implemented in 2017, and a year later the IL&FS crisis held real estate - particularly the residential segment - hostage. NBFCs was a major funding source for the real estate industry, with banks reluctant due to rising NPAs. NBFC funding slowed down significantly with the IL&FS crisis,” said Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

Private equity funding into the sector also slowed down to a trickle as PE players became skittish and hyper-sensitive to market signals and began exercising immense caution before lending to developers.

Grade B and C developers were the most impacted as lending to them was minimal, so construction of various projects was impacted, the analysis said.

Just as funding issues began to get resolved, the pandemic worsened the situation for medium to small players due to disruptions in demand, and the supply of raw materials. In the last two years, buyers have been heavily favouring branded projects; medium-to-small players took the biggest hit, with their projects now accounting for most on the list of lapsed RERA registrations.

"Fortunately, government-backed funds are now identifying projects that are near to completion, and are providing last-mile funding," said Kumar, adding some of the larger developers are taking over and reviving other smaller projects.