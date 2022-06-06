Kolte Patil Developers, Tata Power partner to ease EV adoption, drive sustainability

Tata Power announced on June 6 that it has partnered with Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers (KPDL) to set up charging stations across the realty company's projects in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru to provide charging solutions for electric vehicle (EV) owners.

Tata Power will offer EV charging facilities to residential customers of Kolte-Patil Developers, which is expected to further ease their e-mobility journey, according to a company statement.

Through the partnership, Kolte Patil Developers and Tata Power aim to push wider green mobility adoption, EVs and charging infrastructure to mitigate climate change challenges in the urban mobility space, the companies said in the release.

Speaking about the partnership, Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Chief, New Business Services, Tata Power, said: “Tata Power is leading India's E-mobility transformation by providing charging stations along highways, residential and commercial complexes. Our technical prowess in the EV charging space, together with Kolte Patil Developers' wide client base across key metros cities, would undoubtedly pave the way for rapid adoption of electric vehicles.”

Rahul Talele, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers, said: “We are excited to join hands with Tata Power on this partnership. ESG and Customer-Centricity have been key focus areas for us. Kolte-Patil Developers has been creating environment-friendly spaces, which are present perfect and future-proof through our designs and execution for several years. And this alliance allows us to further improve the quality of the lives of our residents in a smart, sustainable manner.”

Notably, Tata Power has over 1,500 public and semi-public EV chargers installed and over 550 chargers in various stages of installation. It also has a network of over 13,000 home chargers for private use and more than 200 bus charging points installed across India. Additionally, the company's EZ Charge mobile application helps users with locating EV charging stations, pre-booking slots, vehicle charging, monitoring, e-payments, etc.