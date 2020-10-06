Key pact signing for Rs 29,560 crore Jewar airport on October 7

The signing of a key agreement, which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the Rs 29,560 crore Jewar airport will take place on Wednesday, officials said.

The 'concession agreement' for the greenfield project will be signed between developer Zurich Airport International AG and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited and the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the officials said on Tuesday.

Restriction on flight services due to COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown has twice led to the extension of the date for signing of the concessionaire agreement between selected developer and the state government agencies for the project, according to officials.

NIAL's officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia confirmed to PTI that the agreement for the international airport is scheduled to be signed at 1 pm on Wednesday.

On November 29 last year, Swiss firm Zurich Airport emerged as the highest bidder to develop the Jewar airport on the outskirts of Delhi in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of UP, outbidding competitors like Adani Enterprises, DIAL and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding, officials said.

The entire project will be spread over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, the officials said.

Once completed, the airport, which will be the third in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport, is touted to have six to eight runways, the maximum in India, they said.

The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectares and is expected to be completed by 2023 at a cost of Rs 4,588 crore, the officials said.