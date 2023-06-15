Kerala property sales may be hit this fiscal after increase in fair value of land

First implemented in 2010, the fair value of land has been revised about five times leading to an increase of 220 percent with the most recent rise.

Owning a house in Kerala has become more expensive after the state government decided to increase the fair value of land by 20 percent from April 1, 2023. "To bridge the gap between the market value and fair value, the existing fair value will be increased by 20 percent," Kerala Budget 2023-24 said. Experts say this will affect land sales for FY23-24.

The fair value of land in Kerala is the value that is used to determine stamp duty charges and registration fees.

The increase in the fair value of land will impact the stamps and registration costs, thus burdening the prospective property buyers, Kerala CREDAI, an association of real estate developers, told Moneycontrol. According to their estimates, this will take another two quarters to show an impact on the prices.

The highest fair value in 10 districts is higher than the highest fair value in Kerala's capital city, according to previous reports.

However, CREDAI said the current assessment of the fair value of land is not based on the correct scientific methods. "For example, a land parcel on a survey number extending to the roadside, and another land parcel with no access to the road but falling on the same survey number have similar fair values," he said.

To date, at least two committees have been formed to determine the fair value on a scientific basis. However, no report has yet been submitted.