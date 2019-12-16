Keppel Land, Rustomjee Group to co-develop 51.4 hectare integrated township in Mumbai

Singapore-based Keppel Land (Keppel Land), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a joint venture with Rustomjee Group to jointly develop the 51.4-hectare Urbania integrated township located in Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a company statement said.

Keppel Land will be acquiring a 49 percent stake in the joint venture company -- Kapstone Constructions Pvt -- for over Rs 400 crore.

This is the first such collaboration between a Singaporean and an Indian developer for a township in MMR, which is among India’s fastest-growing regions. Since its launch in 2006, the Urbania township has housed 2,700 residential units amid comprehensive amenities.

“In our endeavour to continue serving the growing housing and commercial developments of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, we are pleased to partner with Keppel Land, an established premier developer from Singapore with a legacy of over a hundred years and with an international experience in key Asian markets. This is a beginning of two large developers coming together to build a strong partnership in the MMR market and we look forward to great growth together,” said Boman Irani, Chairman of the Rustomjee Group.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Keppel Land and Rustomjee Group will jointly develop an addition of about 7,400 homes and retail units with a total gross floor area of around five million square feet.

The development cost for the first phase under the joint venture, which will comprise approximately 460 residential units, is expected to be about Rs 401.6 crore.