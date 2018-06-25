'Keep your hands off': Delhi HC asks NBCC & other agencies to stop cutting trees until July 4

Granting interim relief to Delhi residents, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked NBCC and other agencies to stall axing of trees until July 4. NGT will hear the matter on the same day.

“Keep your hands off. Delhi cannot afford this kind of cutting of trees for development of roads and buildings,” a vacation bench of the high court comprising Justices Vinod Goel and Rekha Palli said on Monday.

The PIL was filed by an orthopaedic surgeon who had sought setting aside of the terms of reference (ToR) and the environment clearances (EC) granted to the project by the Environment Ministry, saying it would lead to felling of over 16,000 trees.

The trees are to be cut to redevelop seven South Delhi colonies. A CAG report had earlier said that there is a deficit of 9 lakh trees in Delhi. A doctor KK Mishra had filed a PIL in Delhi High Court last week over felling of trees for redevelopment of the seven colonies. In his PIL he had stated that saplings are a poor substitute to full grown trees.

On Sunday, nearly 2000 protesters hugged trees in Sarojini Nagar launching their own "Chipko Movement", a forest conservation movement where people embraced trees to prevent them from being cut in Uttarakhand (then Uttar Pradesh) in the 1970s.

The Forest department recently gave permission to cut over 14,000 full-grown trees to make way for the re-development of residential facilities for central government employees.

According to a government statement, in Sarojini Nagar, 8,322 of the 11,913 trees would be cut while in Nauroji Nagar, 1,465 of the 1,513 trees would be chopped. In Netaji Nagar, 2,315 of the 3,906 trees would be cut, while in Mohammadpur, 562 trees would be felled.

As many as 723 trees in Kasturba Nagar would be cut, 750 trees in Sriniwaspuri, and 93 in Tyagraj Nagar.

The move has angered environmentalists and residents of the area, who are demanding that the decision to be withdrawn.

The government had earlier defended its decision saying that the redevelopment would lead to an increase in the green area coverage by about three times and the compensatory plantation of trees will be done in the ratio of 1:10, thereby resulting in an enhanced tree-coverage area.

The issue also led to a political blame game with Union minister Harsh Vardhan claiming that the AAP government was responsible for granting the permission to fell trees in non-forest areas and the latter claiming that the clearance for the same was issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forest, headed by Vardhan, in November last year.