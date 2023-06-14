Karnataka RERA asks developer to refund amount paid by buyer for unregistered Bengaluru project

KRERA noted that the developer, Richmond Builders Pvt Ltd, has not only failed to hand over possession but also failed to complete the project.

In a relief for homebuyers, the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) has directed a Bengaluru-based developer of an unregistered project to completely refund about Rs 39.6 lakh to a person who had booked a flat in the developer’s project.

The project, Richmond Pride Phase II, located close to Anekal in southern Bengaluru, was to have been completed within March 2015, including the grace period.

However, KRERA noted that the developer, Richmond Builders Pvt Ltd, has not only failed to hand over possession but also failed to complete the project, the order dated June 7 said.

The developer has also built extra floors, thus deviating from the approved sanction plan of ground plus three floors.

Despite several homebuyers' requests to cancel the sale agreement and refund the amount paid, the developer failed to take action.

It was then that the buyer moved KRERA for relief.

KRERA finding

KRERA noted that currently, the project is not registered under the state regulatory body. This was despite the body passing an interim order last September asking the developer to register the project.

The authority cited a 2019 Supreme Court order regarding Imperia Structures Ltd and Anil Patni where the court relied on Section 18 of the central Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The section clarifies that if the promoter fails to deliver on the promises, the allottees can withdraw from the project.

The authority also referred to another Supreme Court civil appeal between Newtech Promoters and Developers Pvt Ltd and Uttar Pradesh government where the court held that in such cases the homebuyers can claim a complete refund.

"The homebuyers have paid a substantial amount to the developer and thus are entitled to claim the refund back," the order said.

Advocates say that in rare cases, the authority passes such orders for unregistered projects to protect buyers’ rights.

"Homebuyers are entitled to remedies under the RERA provisions even for unregistered projects. However, the promoters in the majority of these cases contest RERA's jurisdiction in these situations," Akash Bhatia, an advocate, said.

For example, in January the Karnataka High Court quashed a KRERA order that asked the developer, Provident Housing, to refund the entire booking amount to a homebuyer for an unregistered project following a dispute over the title of the land. The judgment said that KRERA had no jurisdiction over projects granted partial occupancy certificate before the central act became law.