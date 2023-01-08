 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kamathipura: Green light for redeveloping Mumbai’s red light area?

Mehul R Thakkar
Jan 08, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

Spread over 39 acres, redeveloping the area will open up over 2 mn sq ft of prime property. Each tenant and landlord will get at least a 500-sq-ft apartment.

Representative image.

On December 27, during the winter session of the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that MHADA was in the final stages of forwarding the proposal to redevelop the Kamathipura area of south Mumbai to the Maharashtra cabinet.

Residents and landlords from the area welcomed the announcement. They said that per a feasibility report shared by the government, the move had the potential to unlock housing stock of more than 2 million sq ft for the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Kamathipura’s history
Kamathipura got its name from the word kamathi  (worker). These were labourers  who played a vital role in the construction of many historical buildings in the island city, dating back to British times.

A residential and commercial area, Kamathipura was set up in 1795 and has more than 800 buildings with more than 8,000 tenants. The area is known as the red light area of Mumbai due to the presence of a number of sex workers.
Spread over 39 acres, the redevelopment of one of south Mumbai's largest areas was stuck due to a sluggish real estate market. However, now the state government agency has taken over the task of redevelopment.

Kamathipura has 943 cessed buildings, including 180 which are in a dangerous condition. It has 349 non-cessed buildings, of which 123 are beyond repair. A cessed building is one which pays a cess for its upkeep.

Kamathipura is also a bit of a cultural landmark, with many films based on the area.  The most recent was the 2022 Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi,  which premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The most famous film set in this location is Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay, which was nominated for the Oscar for the Best  Foreign Film.

Special Correspondent|Moneycontrol