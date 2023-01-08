Kamathipura: Green light for redeveloping Mumbai’s red light area?

Representative image.

On December 27, during the winter session of the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that MHADA was in the final stages of forwarding the proposal to redevelop the Kamathipura area of south Mumbai to the Maharashtra cabinet.

Residents and landlords from the area welcomed the announcement. They said that per a feasibility report shared by the government, the move had the potential to unlock housing stock of more than 2 million sq ft for the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Kamathipura got its name from the word kamathi (worker). These were labourers who played a vital role in the construction of many historical buildings in the island city, dating back to British times.

A residential and commercial area, Kamathipura was set up in 1795 and has more than 800 buildings with more than 8,000 tenants. The area is known as the red light area of Mumbai due to the presence of a number of sex workers.

Spread over 39 acres, the redevelopment of one of south Mumbai's largest areas was stuck due to a sluggish real estate market. However, now the state government agency has taken over the task of redevelopment.

Kamathipura has 943 cessed buildings, including 180 which are in a dangerous condition. It has 349 non-cessed buildings, of which 123 are beyond repair. A cessed building is one which pays a cess for its upkeep.

Kamathipura is also a bit of a cultural landmark, with many films based on the area. The most recent was the 2022 Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The most famous film set in this location is Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay, which was nominated for the Oscar for the Best Foreign Film.

Redevelopment

Rajendra Satla, General Secretary, Kamathipura Landlords Welfare Association, said, "We have more than 800 plots with more than 8,000 tenants and 850 landlords who are trying for redevelopment of the area since 2014. There were differences earlier, but now we all are united for one cause and that is redevelopment of the area.’’

With dilapidated buildings spread over 850 plots in the area, tenants and landlords have formed an association to speed up redevelopment. They have agreed that the tenants will get at least a 500-sq-ft apartment (they currently live in spaces ranging between 60-100 sq ft). Along with this, landlords will also get apartments against their plots .

"We have been working for almost 10 years to ensure the redevelopment of Kamathipura. Now that MHADA has taken it up, the residents are relieved. Both tenants and landlords have agreed to the redevelopment, which is very crucial," said local Congress MLA Amin Patel.

Patel added, "Tenants will get at least a 500-sq-ft apartment. Landlords will be given a 500-sq-ft apartment for every 50-sq-mtr of land they own. For example, if a landlord owns 100 sq mtrs plot , he or she will be entitled to 1,000-sq-ft comprising two apartments."

Also read: MC Exclusive: Central Mumbai refugee colony to be redeveloped along the lines of BDD Chawl

More than 80 percent of the landlords own 50-sq-mtr land parcels. Going by rough estimates, if the per sq ft rate in Kamathipura is between Rs 30,000-40,000, landlords and tenants will get apartments worth about Rs 1.5-2 crore each.