Kalpataru to develop 6 lakh sq ft commercial project in Mumbai

Real estate major Kalpataru said on April 7 that it will develop a commercial project spread across an area of 6 lakh sq ft in Mumbai. The investment to develop the project was not disclosed by the firm.

The company has launched Kalpataru Summit, a Grade-A commercial project on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, in Mulund in Mumbai. Spread over a 6 lakh square feet area, Kalpataru Summit offers compact and mid-size offices besides retail spaces.

The project with a choice of area options ranging between 450 sq ft and 1,000 sq ft, will be ready for possession by June 2026, the company said.

“Located on the arterial LBS Marg which connects residential neighborhoods from Ghatkopar to Thane, Kalpataru Summit offers easy access, shorter commute times, and the opportunity to work near home. The project’s luxury office spaces will enable entrepreneurs and business owners move up the aspirational value chain," said Parag Munot, Managing Director, Kalpataru Ltd.

Kalpataru has developed several landmark properties in the commercial realty space, such as Kalpataru Square which was Asia’s first Platinum LEED Certified building for Core and Shell by US Green Building Council.