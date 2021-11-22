Kabir Lumba of Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd buys property in Bengaluru for Rs 15.2 crore

Representative Image. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Kabir Lumba, managing director of Lifestyle International Pvt, and his wife Rasika Lumba have bought a property worth Rs 15.2 crore in Bengaluru from the family of Page Industries, the licensees for underwear maker Jockey, documents accessed by zapkey.com showed.

The sellers are Madhuri Genomal, wife of Sunder Genomal, the managing director of Page Industries and Pamela Kirpalani, daughter of Sunder Genomal.

The sale deed was registered on October 29, 2021, the documents showed.

Both Kirpalani and Genomal were represented by their power of attorney holders. There was no response from both the parties.

The property is spread across an area of 10,000 sq ft and is part of the Yemlur Home Owners Association complex.

Last year, Dubai-based retail group Lifestyle International had elevated Kabir Lumba to the chairman of its board of directors. Lumba has led the Lifestyle Home Centre businesses in India for over 14 years before taking over the role of CEO, Max Middle East in 2018 and subsequently the CEO of Landmark Group.

The co-founder of online grocery company Bigbasket, Abhinay Choudhari, bought a 9,716 sq ft plot in Epsilon, the same location in Bengaluru, for Rs 12.25 crore amid the second wave of COVID-19.