    K Raheja Corp sells luxury homes worth Rs 1,100 cr in single project in March quarter

    The demand for luxury residential properties have surged during the last two years.

    PTI
    June 09, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST
    Raheja Modern Vivarea, located in Mahalaxmi micro-market, was launched in the last quarter of FY23. (Representative Image)

    Realty firm K Raheja Corp on Friday said its housing arm has sold properties worth Rs 1,100 crore in its luxury residential project at South Mumbai during the March quarter.

    K Raheja Corp Homes, the residential business of K Raheja Corp group, delivered a record breaking, pre-formal launch sales revenue of Rs 1,100 crore, through its single project Raheja Modern Vivarea in under 90 days, in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

    Raheja Modern Vivarea, located in Mahalaxmi micro-market, was launched in the last quarter of FY23. The project, having 10 lakh square feet of total saleable area, will house only 2 towers.

    The demand for luxury residential properties have surged during the last two years.

    first published: Jun 9, 2023 06:31 pm