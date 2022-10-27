JSW Steel buys land parcel for Rs 23.22 crore in Maharashtra

JSW Steel has bought a land parcel spread across an area of 30.5 acres at Pen in the Raigad district of Maharashtra for Rs 23. 22 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

The buyer has paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.39 crore for the purchase, the documents showed.

The document was registered on October 3, 2022.

There was no response from JSW Steel at the time of publishing the story.

Among other land deals, Rustomjee Group, through one of its arms Keyblue Realtors, had entered into a development agreement with local owners of a 12-acre land parcel in the Thane district.

A few weeks ago, Mumbai-based Runwal Group had acquired a land parcel spread across an area of 20.96 acres in Thane for Rs 471 crore from a chemical company, PB Global.

About 700 acres of land worth more than $1.1 billion has been acquired between January and June 2022 across eight cities to develop housing, office, retail, logistics and data centre projects, CBRE said in its report titled 'Indian Realty Outlook - Demystifying Future Growth Opportunities'.