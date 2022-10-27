English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    JSW Steel buys land parcel for Rs 23.22 crore in Maharashtra

    The company has paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.39 crore for the purchase, the documents showed

    Moneycontrol News

    JSW Steel has bought a land parcel spread across an area of 30.5 acres at Pen in the Raigad district of Maharashtra for Rs 23. 22 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

    The buyer has paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.39 crore for the purchase, the documents showed.

    The document was registered on October 3, 2022.

    There was no response from JSW Steel at the time of publishing the story.

    Among other land deals, Rustomjee Group, through one of its arms Keyblue Realtors,  had entered into a development agreement with local owners of a 12-acre land parcel in the Thane district.

    Close

    A few weeks ago, Mumbai-based Runwal Group had acquired a land parcel spread across an area of 20.96 acres in Thane for Rs 471 crore from a chemical company, PB Global.

    About 700 acres of land worth more than $1.1 billion has been acquired between January and June 2022 across eight cities to develop housing, office, retail, logistics and data centre projects, CBRE said in its report titled 'Indian Realty Outlook - Demystifying Future Growth Opportunities'.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #commercial #land #Maharashtra #Real Estate #transaction
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 09:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.